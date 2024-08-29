iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

IJK traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

