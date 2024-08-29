iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.94

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 9283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

