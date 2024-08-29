ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ITT by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $137.38. 114,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

