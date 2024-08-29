Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Brian M. Scott Sells 696 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.0 %

JACK stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 669,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,028. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $972.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.