James Jeffrey Jeter Sells 3,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20.

RB Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at C$114.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.97 and a 12-month high of C$117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.96.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( TSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5936353 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.602 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

