JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,136.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $22.91 during midday trading on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

