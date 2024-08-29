JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,136.0 days.
JDE Peet’s Stock Performance
Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $22.91 during midday trading on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
About JDE Peet’s
