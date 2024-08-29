Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $34.05

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.40 to $34.05 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DQ. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.26.

DQ opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $925.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 170,660 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

