Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $55.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.80 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NYSE:SQM opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

