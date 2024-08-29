Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,476 ($19.46). Approximately 771,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 510,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,411 ($18.61).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.06) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,357.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,377.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 882.35%.

In related news, insider Robin Terrell purchased 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.30) per share, with a total value of £118,771.16 ($156,628.19). 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

