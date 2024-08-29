JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $462.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,279 shares of company stock valued at $524,941. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

