John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,250.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 259,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $453.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.