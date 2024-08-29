John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VERX stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.25, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

