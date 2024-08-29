Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMDA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

