Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.81. Kanzhun shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 3,021,978 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 6.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kanzhun Stock Up 9.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.48.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
