Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.81. Kanzhun shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 3,021,978 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 6.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Stock Up 9.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.48.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.