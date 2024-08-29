Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

