Kellanova (NYSE:K) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $83.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Shares of K opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

