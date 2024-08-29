Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 79254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

