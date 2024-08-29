Koppers Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of KOP opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

