Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.23

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 394616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,029.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

