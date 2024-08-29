Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) Head to Head Review

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $226.78 million 3.26 $1.50 million ($0.07) -940.71 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -0.30% -0.07% -0.04% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kura Sushi USA and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 4 4 0 2.50 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $71.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%.

Summary

Enzyme Environmental Solutions beats Kura Sushi USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

