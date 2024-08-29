Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $14.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $819.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,983. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $945.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $945.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

