Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) PT Lowered to $232.00 at Loop Capital

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $236.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LANC. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.75.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $168.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $192.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

