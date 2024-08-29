LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $107.50 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

