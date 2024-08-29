Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Declares Dividend of $1.25

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.2516 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

