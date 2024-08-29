LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.15 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on LIQT
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.