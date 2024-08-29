LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.15 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.90 on Monday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

