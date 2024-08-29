Liquity Achieves Market Cap of $73.91 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $73.91 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,073,483 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

