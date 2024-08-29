Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $2,391,396.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $268.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 223.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 216,985 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,037,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

