loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 912,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 500,076 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at $808,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,813,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,642,581 shares of company stock worth $4,496,209. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

