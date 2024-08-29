LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 235,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 282,076 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $36.24.

LTC Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

