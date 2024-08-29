Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.340-$2.365, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.950-14.150 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.19. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.00.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

