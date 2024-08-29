Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $99,795.36 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,291,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.