MAGA (MAGA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.32 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. MAGA has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGA has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00007889 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,630,260.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

