Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 267,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.