Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.03 ($0.22), with a volume of 235090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Malvern International Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

