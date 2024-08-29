Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 16,405,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,460,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

