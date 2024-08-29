Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.84. 16,405,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460,147. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

