MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 775,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 865,421 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2,277.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.