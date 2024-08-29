Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of MDRR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 17,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -8.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Stories
