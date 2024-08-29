Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 0.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 2,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
