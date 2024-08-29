Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

