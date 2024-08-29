Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.