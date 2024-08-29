Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,850.0 days.

Megaport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPPF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Megaport has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.55.

Get Megaport alerts:

Megaport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.