Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,850.0 days.
Megaport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MGPPF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Megaport has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.55.
Megaport Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.