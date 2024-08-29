Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.51.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $13.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.66 and a 200 day moving average of $319.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.98, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

