Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $384,000 Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of FINX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 29,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

