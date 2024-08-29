Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.30

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 72438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 147,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

