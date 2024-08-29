Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $56,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,520,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,893 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 868,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,821,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 122,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090,554. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,477 shares of company stock valued at $220,437,187. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

