Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.81

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$84.81 and last traded at C$84.65, with a volume of 135490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

