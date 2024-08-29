MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 14,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

