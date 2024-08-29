Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OLED. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.85. 232,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.