Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.52. 2,754,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

