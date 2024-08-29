Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 13,293,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,904,996. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

